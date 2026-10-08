Lightning host Minnesota Wild after back-to-back wins

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay looks for its third straight win after dropping the regular-season opener.

Brayden Point logged his first goal of the season in Monday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Ilya Mikheyev also found the back of the net, tallying for the first time in a Bolts uniform.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered only one goal in each of the last two games.

Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov is off to a fast start, logging three goals in his first three games of the season.

Minnesota Wild (2-0-1)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-1-0)

Where: Benchmark International Arena

When: Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

Coverage for the game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.