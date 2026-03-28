Lightning host Ottawa Senators in Eastern Conference clash

TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle, extending his point streak to six games and pulling him into a first-place tie with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for most points in the league (121).

Jake Guentzel tallied a goal and an assist to register his 24th multi-point game of the season. His 29th power play point is a new career high.

Ottawa is currently on the outside looking in with regard to the playoffs, but they enter Friday only one point out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa Senators (38-24-10)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-6)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 12:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.