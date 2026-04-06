Lightning look to finish at top of the division as they head to Buffalo

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning wrap up the regular season series against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with a clash of the top teams in the Atlantic Division in Buffalo.

Tampa Bay is 1-2-0 against the Sabres this season, with a 4-3 overtime win on Feb. 3 and a pair of regulation losses on Feb. 28 and March 8.

The Lightning officially clinched its ninth consecutive playoff berth on Saturday. Now the goal is to finish as high as possible in the division standings. With six games remaining, Tampa Bay is in first place with 102 points, and the Sabres and Montreal Canadiens each have 100 points with five games remaining.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, April 6, at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.