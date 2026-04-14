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Lightning look to secure home ice advantage in regular season finale against Rangers

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WFTS
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning play their regular-season finale Wednesday night when they host the Rangers.

Tampa Bay could be playing for home ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Bolts and the Montreal Canadiens will play each other in the first round, no matter what.

Both teams have 106 points with one game to go. If Montreal loses to Philadelphia Tuesday night, the Lightning will clinch home ice advantage in that series regardless of Wednesday’s outcome, courtesy of winning the tiebreaker (Tampa Bay has 40 wins in regulation versus Montreal’s 34). If the Canadiens beat Philadelphia in regulation, overtime, or lose in overtime, the Lightning will have to at least match that result in their game with New York in order to keep home ice. Otherwise, home ice shifts to Montreal.

New York has been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Tampa Bay Lightning (50-25-6) host the New York Rangers (33-39-9) on Wednesday, April 15, at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

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