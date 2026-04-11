Lightning look to stack some wins ahead of the playoffs against the Boston Bruins

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning enter play Saturday with three games to go in the regular season. Sitting at 102 points, they trail Montreal (104) and Buffalo (106) for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Montreal has three games remaining in their regular season, while Buffalo has two. The Bolts are trying to shake a three-game losing skid.

Boston is fourth in the Atlantic with 96 points. The Bruins are still fighting for a playoff spot.

Friday is a night off for the entire league.

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-25-6)

Vs.

Boston Bruins (43-26-10)

When: Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.