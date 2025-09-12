Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay Lightning

Actions

One-on-one with Lightning legend and team ambassador Pat Maroon

Pat Maroon is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, winning in three consecutive seasons (with St. Louis in 2019, and with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021).
One-on-one with Lightning legend and team ambassador Pat Maroon
pat maroon.png
Posted
  • Pat Maroon is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, having won in three consecutive seasons (with St. Louis in 2019 and with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021).
  • Maroon played four seasons with the Lightning (2019-2023).
  • He led the NHL in penalty minutes in 2023 (150).
  • Maroon has joined the Lightning organization in a full-time capacity as the team's Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador.
  • Watch Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger's interview with Pat Maroon below.
One-on-one with Lightning legend and team ambassador Pat Maroon

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

After a tip from a concerned homeowner near Lake Kissimmee, the Tampa Bay 28 I-Team is pulling back the curtain on Florida’s multi-million dollar gator trade—the farms, the hunts, the designer handbags—a system where even the state takes part in the cut.

'It’s not just bad luck': Woman blames overpopulation for fatal alligator attack in Lake Kissimmee

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.