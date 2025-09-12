Pat Maroon is a three-time Stanley Cup champion, having won in three consecutive seasons (with St. Louis in 2019 and with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021).

Maroon played four seasons with the Lightning (2019-2023).

He led the NHL in penalty minutes in 2023 (150).

Maroon has joined the Lightning organization in a full-time capacity as the team's Alumni Relations Brand Ambassador.

Watch Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kyle Burger's interview with Pat Maroon below.

One-on-one with Lightning legend and team ambassador Pat Maroon

