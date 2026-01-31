Gasparilla becomes family tradition for Tampa Bay pirates across generations

TAMPA, Fla. — For the Cannella family, Gasparilla is more than just Tampa's biggest party – it's a cherished family tradition that spans generations.

Joseph Cannella has been part of the water invasion for three decades, and he's made sure to bring his sons along for the ride.

"Things just lined up 30 years ago, and I got in, and as soon as I was able to, I brought my sons aboard, and it's been a family affair since they came on," Joseph Cannella said.

His oldest son, also named Joseph Cannella, has been participating for eight years now.

"It's been really cool to grow up and be with him on the parade route and all that good stuff," the younger Joseph Cannella said.

The younger son, Matthew Cannella, recently moved back to Tampa full-time, allowing him to deepen his involvement with the crew.

The younger Cannellas are now following in their dad's footsteps, one Gasparilla at a time.

For the family, being part of the pirate ship crew represents something special.

Even with changes to this year's route, Mayor Jane Castor still handed over the key to the city, maintaining the beloved tradition.

Now the Cannellas and hundreds of other fellow pirates can keep paving the road for the Gasparilla legacy to continue for generations to come.

"You know, start that legacy, their children one day and just see their children grow up in this, God willing, and it would just be awesome," says the older Joseph Cannella.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



