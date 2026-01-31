Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First-ever Florida Arab Film Festival debuts in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A celebration of Arab culture and storytelling is here in Tampa with the Florida Arab Film Festival.

Organizers say the event will showcase a diverse selection of films from across the Arab world, highlighting themes of identity, heritage, and contemporary social issues. Screenings will feature both established and emerging filmmakers, offering audiences a rare chance to experience stories often underrepresented in mainstream cinema.

The festival will also include panel discussions, Q&A sessions with directors, and cultural programming designed to foster dialogue and understanding between communities.

With films spanning multiple genres, languages, and perspectives, the Florida Arab Film Festival aims to foster a deeper appreciation of the art and narratives of the Arab world while connecting Tampa audiences with global voices.

