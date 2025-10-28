Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Nashville Predators Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are looking for their third straight win after a slow start to the 2025 campaign.

Forward Brandon Hagel and defenseman Victor Hedman earned their 300th and 800th career points, respectively, over the weekend.

Tampa Bay will meet up with its former captain, Nashville forward Steven Stamkos, for the first time this season. Stamkos is in his second year with the Predators. He has just one goal and two points through ten games.

Tampa Bay Lightning (3-4-2)

vs.

Nashville Predators (4-4-2), 7:45 p.m.

Date: Oct. 28, 2025

Time: 7:45

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

Here are all the ways to watch the Lightning this season.

The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by E.W. Scripps.

