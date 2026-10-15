The Lightning hope to bring an end to Seattle's 3-game win streak

The Lightning will try to regroup Thursday night with a home match-up against Seattle.

The Bolts have only two power-play goals this season, tying them for last in the NHL. Brandon Hagel leads the Lightning with four goals, while Nikita Kucherov's seven assists lead Tampa Bay.

The Kraken are riding a three-game win streak and are 3-0-0 on their current road trip.

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-0) play the Seattle Kraken (5-2-0) Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.