Lightning podcast gives fans an unfiltered place to talk Bolts hockey

TAMPA, FL (WFTS) — As the Tampa Bay Lightning return to the ice, a fan-created podcast is also returning for a new season, offering opinions, analysis and interaction for Lightning fans across Tampa Bay.

The weekly "We the Thunder" podcast streams every Wednesday at 8 p.m. throughout the season. Co-hosts Thomas Schooley and Rob Richute say the show aims to give listeners honest reactions to the team, whether the news is good or bad.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska met up with Schooley outside Benchmark International Arena as a setting sun turned a passing storm into shades of orange and red.

"When someone listens in, what what are they going to get from you?" Paluska asked.

"They get a real opinion," Schooley said.

"We criticize the team. You know, we if they're good, we'll say they're good. If they're bad, we say they're bad, and you don't really have that out there," Schooley said.

Schooley said one of the podcast's goals is to create a space where fans can interact directly with the hosts and one another.

Paluska also asked Schooley about similarities between the podcast and the work of longtime Lightning broadcaster Phil Esposito.

"We got Phil (statue) behind you. I was lucky enough to sit down and interview with him … really, you're doing what Phil does, right? Except you're not doing a play-by-play?"

"Correct. We we'll go over some plays, which is funny. We got to interview Phil. That was probably our best interview ever. And, he's a riot. He's a riot to do. We did this podcast because it's a fan podcast. It's ran by the fans. We have interactive where they can talk to us. There's a chat function so they can sit there. We also occasionally open up phone lines where they can call in, and just talk about how they thought the game was," Schooley said.

Beyond podcasts, Schooley said social media communities can be valuable resources for new hockey fans looking to learn more about the sport.

"They help teach the game. Like this is why I started Thunderbolts back then was for people that didn't know how how to understand the game," Schooley said.

If you want to be a true fan, Schooley said, just buy a ticket and see for yourself.

"Once somebody comes to a game I think they are hooked for life," Schooley said.

Tampa Bay is now several seasons removed from its most recent Stanley Cup championship in 2021, when the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games.

For many fans, that means each new season begins with optimism and hope.

"I have a lot better faith in this team than I did last year," Schooley said.

The "We the Thunder" podcast streams live every Wednesday night throughout the NHL season it is available anywhere you get your podcasts and streaming on social media.