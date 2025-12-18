Lightning look to rebound at home against the Los Angeles Kings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning look to rebound at home following Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers. The Bolts outshot the Panthers 28-24, but they went 0-5 on power play opportunities. Tampa Bay defenseman Max Crozier scored his first career NHL goal to cut the deficit to 4-1, but a full comeback never materialized.

The Kings will be in Tampa on the second night of a back-to-back following their Wednesday match-up against the Panthers in Sunrise.

Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-12-3)

When: Thursday, Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa

