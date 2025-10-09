What to expect with the new Lightning season and one-on-one with Pat Maroon

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to the first episode of the Thunder Zone podcast! As the Lightning drop the puck on the 2025-26 campaign, Tampa Bay 28's Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger are breaking down the season ahead, the Bolts' bitter rivalry with the Florida Panthers, and go one-on-one with the team's new fan ambassador, Pat Maroon.
Watch the first episode:
Thunderzone Podcast: Episode 1
