Horvat and Duclair score as Islanders end Lightning's 7-game win streak with 2-1 victory

New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) celebrates with, from left to right, center Kyle Palmieri, defenseman Ryan Pulock, and defenseman Matthew Schaefer after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
NEW YORK (AP) — Bo Horvat and Anthony Duclair scored to lead the New York Islanders past Tampa Bay 2-1 on Tuesday night, ending the Lightning's seven-game winning streak.

Ilya Sorokin made 28 saves for his eighth win of the season as the Islanders snapped a three-game skid.

Dominic James scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 shots for the Lightning, who lead the Atlantic Division.

The Islanders opened the scoring 55 seconds into the second period when Horvat corralled his own rebound and buried it. Horvat, who leads New York with 16 goals, is making a strong case to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics in Milan.

Duclair doubled the lead at 5:30 of the third. Callum Ritchie, the 20-year-old forward acquired as the headline piece in last season’s Brock Nelson trade, picked up an assist.

James spoiled Sorokin’s shutout bid with a sharp-angled shot with 4:34 remaining in the third.

Lightning: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Islanders: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, concluding a seven-game homestand.

