TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida (USF) cheer program claimed two more national titles last weekend, marking the program’s 11th championship title in the last six years.

The USF cheer program traveled to Orlando to compete in the 2026 UCA/UDA College Cheerleading & Dance Team National Championship from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18.

USF won both the All-Girl and Coed Division IA titles, marking the program’s 11th world or national championship title win in the last six years.

The USF All-Girl team, led by head coach Sandy Clarke, claimed the program’s sixth championship title by winning the Division 1 All-Girl Game Day crown.

The USF Coed team, led by Ronnie Patrick, brought home its fifth championship title by securing a win in the Division 1 Large Coed category.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey sat down with head coach Sandy Clarke and of the cheerleaders to discuss their recent victory.

WATCH: Interview with USF cheer program following two national title win

Interview with USF cheer program after 11th championship title win



