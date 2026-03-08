Lightning battle Sabres on the road

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning (39-18-4)

vs.

Buffalo Sabres (38-19-6)

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: KeyBank Center

The Lightning shook their four game losing streak with a 5-2 win at Toronto on Saturday night. Corey Perry scored a goal in his first game after being acquired by Tampa Bay at the trade deadline on Friday. Nikita Kucherov tallied his 100th point of the season. That’s the fourth year in a row that he’s hit the century mark.

The Bolts improved to 20-8-4 on the road.

Buffalo has won six straight and 12 of their last 15 games. They edged the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday.

