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Kucherov, Lightning face struggling Canucks after dominant win in Seattle

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WFTS, File
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Tampa Bay Lightning (41-21-4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-38-8)

Thursday, 10 p.m.

Rogers Arena

The Lightning got back to their winning ways with a 6-2 blowout win Tuesday night in Seattle. Winger Nikita Kucherov stuffed the stat sheet with a hat trick to go along with two assists. It’s his 9th career five-point game (third most among active players). Center Gage Goncalves continues his hot streak. He scored the opening goal of the game and logged his sixth multi-point effort of the season. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy improved to 31-12-3 this season.

Vancouver has fallen to the bottom of the Pacific division. Their 8-21-5 home record is the worst in the NHL, and they’re being outscored by 72 goals overall this season.


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