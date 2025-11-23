Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning aim for fourth straight win as Flyers come to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host Philadelphia on Monday night.

The Bolts have battled back from an awful start to the season to come within one point of first place in the Atlanta Division. Their top two defensemen, Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh, have missed the last six games. But now, Tampa Bay might be without its top forwards, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point, who left Saturday’s game early and didn’t return.

Philadelphia Flyers (11-6-3, 25 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (12-7-2, 26 pts)

Date: Monday, Nov. 24

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa


