Lightning close out Western Conference road trip against Utah Mammoth

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their Western Conference road trip with Saturday’s 9 p.m. ET puck drop against the Utah Mammoth.
The Lightning went 2-0-0 against Utah last season. Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 all-time against the Mammoth, including 1-1- 0 on the road.
Jake Guentzel is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Utah with 4 goals and 4 assists in 4 games.
Utah defenseman and former Bolt Mikhail Sergachev has 3 goals and is tied for the team lead with 10 assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning
vs.
Utah Mammoth
When: Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m.
Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City
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