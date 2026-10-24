Lightning close out Western Conference road trip against Utah Mammoth

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their Western Conference road trip with Saturday’s 9 p.m. ET puck drop against the Utah Mammoth.

The Lightning went 2-0-0 against Utah last season. Tampa Bay is 3-1-0 all-time against the Mammoth, including 1-1- 0 on the road.

Jake Guentzel is the franchise’s career scoring leader versus Utah with 4 goals and 4 assists in 4 games.

Utah defenseman and former Bolt Mikhail Sergachev has 3 goals and is tied for the team lead with 10 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Utah Mammoth

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, at 9 p.m.

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.