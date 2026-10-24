Rays vs. Brewers World Series Game 2 preview: Start time, pitching matchup and keys to win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Rays will look to even the World Series on Saturday night when they face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 2 at American Family Field.

Milwaukee enters the game with a 1-0 series lead after winning the World Series opener.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Starting pitchers

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen

The Rays will turn to Drew Rasmussen in Game 2 after giving the right-hander an extra day of rest.

Rasmussen went 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA during the regular season. He struck out 174 batters over 172 innings and posted a 0.91 WHIP across 30 starts.

Rasmussen has continued that success this postseason, going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across three starts. He has struck out 23 batters over 21 innings.

Rasmussen made his major league debut with Milwaukee in 2020 before the Brewers traded him to Tampa Bay in 2021.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Logan Henderson

Milwaukee will start 24-year-old right-hander Logan Henderson in Game 2. Henderson went 11-3 with a 2.47 ERA over 18 starts during the regular season, striking out 110 batters over 98 1/3 innings while posting a 0.84 WHIP.

Henderson has made two starts this postseason, posting a 3.00 ERA over nine innings. He has allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out six and walking five.

Henderson returned from a low back strain in July and finished the regular season strong. Over his final seven regular-season starts, he went 5-1 with a 1.93 ERA and 0.76 WHIP across 42 innings.

Three storylines to watch

1. Can the Rays even the series?

Tampa Bay enters Game 2 trailing in the World Series and will look to earn a split in Milwaukee before the series shifts to Tampa Bay.

2. Can Rasmussen continue his postseason success?

Rasmussen has been one of Tampa Bay's most reliable starters this postseason, going 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA through his first three starts. The Rays gave him an extra day of rest by starting Martinez in Game 1.

3. Brewers look to protect home-field advantage

Milwaukee has a chance to take control of the series before it shifts to Tampa Bay. Henderson will look to continue his success at American Family Field after going 6-0 with a 1.84 ERA at home during the regular season.

How to watch

Game 2 begins at 8 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX at American Family Field in Milwaukee.