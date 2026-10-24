ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays came up short in Game 1 of the World Series, but fans watching at Tropicana Field are already looking ahead to the next game.

Hundreds of fans watched from the field Friday night, while many more filled the stands to cheer on the Rays as they faced the Milwaukee Brewers.

Rays fans remain optimistic after Game 1 World Series loss

The Brewers won 3-2, leaving Rays fans disappointed but encouraged by how close the game remained.

“It was a competitive game, man,” said Price August, a Rays fan. “I love that it came down to the stretch like that at the end.”

Mary St. Amant, who traveled from Brooksville, said being there felt like a dream.

“I can’t believe I’m here,” she said.

Diana Lichtenwalter of New Port Richey said she believes the Rays have what it takes to win and proved that in the narrow Game 1 loss.

“They play like a family, and they really want to do well,” Lichtenwalter said.

Rays fan and local artist Rasta Geary Taylor expects a nail-biter of a series, even if it takes a toll on his nerves.

“It’s going to be tight all the way,” he said with a laugh. “My heart can handle not too much of this.”

Despite the high drama, Taylor said he plans to return for the next watch party.

“I’m looking forward to [Saturday],” he said. “I’ll be here.”

Game 2 is Saturday night at 8 p.m. The Rays will host another watch party at Tropicana Field. General admission tickets to the watch party are still available online.