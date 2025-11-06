Lightning face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on the road

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning had their five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night in Colorado.

Former Bolt and Stanley Cup champion Ross Colton scored the game-winner for the Avalanche.

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov logged his fifth goal, and defenseman Victor Hedman tallied his team-leading tenth assist.

Vegas is coming off a 1-0 home win over the Detroit Red Wings. The Golden Knights are paced by center Jack Eichel, who’s tied for fourth in the NHL with 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-2)

vs.

Vegas Golden Knights (7-2-3)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 6

Time: 10 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Coverage for Thursday starts at 9:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

