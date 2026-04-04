Lightning host division rival Bruins as Hedman hits injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, the Lightning put defenseman Victor Hedman on long-term injured reserve. He won't be eligible to return until April 13, when Tampa Bay hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

Hedman is on a leave of absence due to personal reasons. He hasn't played since appearing briefly in the Bolts' 6-2 win in Vancouver on March 19.

Forward Nikita Kucherov continues his noteworthy campaign. He registered a goal and two assists in the Lightning's 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. His 124 points are second to Edmonton's Connor McDavid (126).

Boston enters play with 94 points, just six back of the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning and Buffalo Sabres. The Bruins' 944 penalty minutes are second only to Tampa Bay's 1,088. Their power play is 9th in the NHL, but their penalty kill ranks 26th.

Boston Bruins (43-25-8)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (47-22-6)

When: Saturday at 5 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.