Lightning host Stamkos, Predators on Sunday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning enter play Sunday coming off a 4-2 home win over the Ottawa Senators. Defenseman Emil Lilleberg tallied a goal and two assists to register his first career three-point game. The goal—the second of his career—proved to be the game-winner.

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his 35th win of the season to lead all NHL netminders.

The Bolts were without forwards Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul, who missed the game due to illness. Tampa Bay (96 pts) trails the Buffalo Sabres (98 pts) by two points for first place in the Atlantic Division.

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos is closing in on his eighth 40-goal season. The former Lightning captain enters play Sunday with 36 on the season.

Nashville Predators (34-30-9)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (45-21-6)

When: Sunday, 5 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for Saturday's game starts at 4:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.