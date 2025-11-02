Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning look to extend hot streak in Utah

Tampa Bay enters the game as the winners of four straight games. Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner Thursday against Dallas to up his team-leading goal total to six.

He’s tied for the team lead with ten points.

A Tuesday loss to Edmonton snapped a seven-game winning streak for Utah. Former Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has nine points as he starts his second season with the Mammoth.

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2)

vs.

Utah Mammoth (8-3-0)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 3:30pm

Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

