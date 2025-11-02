Lightning look to extend hot streak in Utah

Tampa Bay enters the game as the winners of four straight games. Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winner Thursday against Dallas to up his team-leading goal total to six.
He’s tied for the team lead with ten points.
A Tuesday loss to Edmonton snapped a seven-game winning streak for Utah. Former Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has nine points as he starts his second season with the Mammoth.
Tampa Bay Lightning (5-4-2)
vs.
Utah Mammoth (8-3-0)
Date: Sunday, Nov. 2
Time: 3:30pm
Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
