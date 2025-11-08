Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning return home after winning 2 out of 3 games on road trip

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay returns home after winning two out of three games on the road this week. The Lightning exploded for four, third period goals in their 6-3 win over Colorado on Thursday night.
23-year-old center Dominic James scored his first career goal and logged to assists in his eighth NHL game. Nikita Kucherov added two goals and an assist to bring his team-leading point total to 14.

Wednesday night, Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin scored his 900th career goal in a win over the St. Louis Blues, adding to his all-time NHL record. Sidney Crosby is second among active players... with 636.

Washington Capitals (7-6-1)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (7-5-2)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

