Lightning Stanley Cup playoff tickets go on sale Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning said single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to go on sale April 10 at 10 a.m.

The Bolts qualified for the postseason for a franchise record ninth straight season.

The Lightning have lost two straight games and are 5-3-2 in the last ten games as injuries continue to pile up down the stretch.

Watch Thunder Zone for more on what the Lightning need to do to get ready for the playoffs:

Lightning in a rut as they head into the playoffs

The playoff schedule and opponent will be announced later, but fans can purchase tickets to games starting at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.