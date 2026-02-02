TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa Bay Lightning fan is turning heads with a unique good luck tradition.

Gail Schultz, a self-proclaimed “Lightning fanatic,” says her devotion to the team goes beyond wearing blue and cheering in the stands. Since the 2020 playoffs, she’s been bringing along “Dobby,” a Harry Potter character figurine she believes brings the Bolts good fortune. The tradition started as a playoff superstition and has continued ever since.

WATCH: Lightning superfan brings ‘Dobby’ good luck charm to every game

Schultz even adjusted her routine when arena rules changed, finding a miniature version of Dobby that could make it inside during games. She also incorporates her morning runs with the team’s spirit, lapping around the arena on game days while proudly carrying her Lightning flag.

While her husband cheers for the Red Wings and some family members favor Boston, Schultz says living in Florida has made her a lifelong Lightning supporter. Her first player autograph was from Mikhail Sergachev, and she credits the team’s energy and connection with fans for keeping her hooked.