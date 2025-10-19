Marchenko’s third-period goal lifts Blue Jackets to first home win, 3-2 over Lightning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored early in the third period to rally Columbus over the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping a three-game skid and giving the Blue Jackets their first home victory of the season.

Kent Johnson scored on his 23rd birthday, and Damon Severson also scored for the Blue Jackets.

Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots for his first win of the season.

Marchenko has five goals in as many games — the most to start a Blue Jackets season — and is riding a five-game point streak.

Ryan McDonagh and Anthony Cirelli scored for Tampa Bay, which led 2-1 at the end of the first period but has now lost three in a row. Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

Johnson’s goal 4:58 into the first put Columbus ahead in a chippy period that featured 30 combined penalty minutes.

McDonagh tied it at 12:42 before Cirelli gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead with 3:38 left in the first just 16 seconds into a power play.

Columbus has now allowed goals on eight of 18 power plays this season, including three of five at home.

Severson pulled the Jackets even at 13:59 of the second, before Marchenko’s strike with 1:15 gone in the third sealed the win.

Up Next

Lightning: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

Blue Jackets: Visit Dallas on Tuesday night.