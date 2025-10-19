Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone emcees 250th Navy Ball at The Hard Rock Casino

TAMPA, Fla. — On Saturday night, Tampa Bay 28's Paul LaGrone emceed the 250th Navy Ball — marking the U.S. Navy’s 250th birthday — at The Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

The event was hosted by Blue Star Families and Tampa Bay Navy League. Over 400 attended.

"It is so important for us to never forget our naval history and what it means to our country, and to make sure that we once found freedom, and continue to fight for our freedom," said Suzy Malloy, executive director of Blue Star Families.