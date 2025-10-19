TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking to remodel your home, the Tampa Convention Center is the place to be.

The Tampa Home Show brings together dozens of vendors, designers, and contractors for homeowners looking to update or remodel their space, and admission is free.

WATCH: Tampa home show offers free admission, remodeling tips

The show runs Saturday and Sunday at the Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees can meet home improvement experts, including designers, contractors, and architects, for advice on remodeling, décor, and current trends.

Exhibitors will display the latest in smart-home technology, appliances, flooring, lighting, and energy-efficient solutions, while outdoor-living vendors will offer ideas for patios, landscaping, and pools.

Organizers said the first 300 people each day may receive a home-show giveaway, and vendors often provide special event promotions and consultations.