Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan emcees Buddy Walk, raises over $100k for FRIENDS Down Syndrome Special Needs

WENDY.mp4.00_00_01_36.Still002.jpg
WFTS
WENDY.mp4.00_00_01_36.Still002.jpg
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends Down Syndrome Special Needs announced it raised more than $100,000 before the 9th annual Buddy Walk at Carrollwood Village Park, a pre-event total organizers said surpassed the group’s $80,000 goal.

More than 800 participants were expected for the Buddy Walk, which was emceed by Wendy Ryan and brought together families, volunteers, and community partners to celebrate inclusion and raise money for local services.

Organizers said the early fundraising will support FRIENDS’ free year‑round programs, scholarships, advocacy work, and social events for people with Down syndrome and other special needs across West Florida.

For more information or to donate, click here.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Weeks after drivers started reaching out to Tampa Bay 28 about damage to their vehicles, we’re finally hearing from the contractor behind the Tyrone Boulevard repaving project.

Concrete company responds after multiple drivers say repaving project damaged their cars

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.