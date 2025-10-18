Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan emcees Buddy Walk, raises over $100k for FRIENDS Down Syndrome Special Needs

TAMPA, Fla. — Friends Down Syndrome Special Needs announced it raised more than $100,000 before the 9th annual Buddy Walk at Carrollwood Village Park, a pre-event total organizers said surpassed the group’s $80,000 goal.

More than 800 participants were expected for the Buddy Walk, which was emceed by Wendy Ryan and brought together families, volunteers, and community partners to celebrate inclusion and raise money for local services.

Organizers said the early fundraising will support FRIENDS’ free year‑round programs, scholarships, advocacy work, and social events for people with Down syndrome and other special needs across West Florida.

For more information or to donate, click here.