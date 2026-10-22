Rays vs. Brewers World Series Game 1 Preview: Start Time, Pitching Matchup and Keys to Win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The World Series opens Friday night as the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of Major League Baseball's championship series.

First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern, Friday, Oct. 23, on FOX.

The matchup pairs two clubs that finished with the best regular-season record in their respective leagues. Milwaukee finished 103-59, while Tampa Bay went 98-64.

Probable pitchers

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (likely)

The Rays have not formally announced their Game 1 starter, but MLB.com reports Rasmussen is expected to get the ball on four days' rest. Tampa Bay has won 14 of his last 15 starts.

Milwaukee Brewers: RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Misiorowski led Major League Baseball during the regular season with a 1.80 ERA, 252 strikeouts, a 0.80 WHIP and a .157 opponents' batting average.

Three storylines to watch

1. Can the Rays continue their postseason momentum?

Tampa Bay swept the New York Yankees in the ALDS before beating the Cleveland Guardians in six games in the ALCS. The Rays clinched the American League pennant with a 7-3 win over Cleveland in Game 6.

2. Both teams seek their first title

Milwaukee and Tampa Bay are each looking to secure the first World Series championship in franchise history. The Brewers last reached the World Series in 1982, while the Rays previously appeared in 2008 and 2020.

The two teams only faced each other once in the 2026 regular season for a 3-game series. In April, the Rays won Game 1 against the Brewers, while the Brewers took Games 2 and 3.

3. Bullpen management

Both clubs enter the World Series with effective bullpens. Milwaukee's relievers have a 1.33 ERA this postseason, while Rays closer Bryan Baker has allowed just one hit in seven scoreless postseason innings and recorded five saves.

How to watch

Game 1 begins at 8 p.m. ET Friday on FOX. The game will also air on FOX Deportes and stream on FOX One.