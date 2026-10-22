TAMPA, Fla. — One Tampa Bay Lightning Fan is taking hockey fashion to a whole new level.

She was bored with the typical sports apparel for women, so she decided to get creative and went viral on TikTok for one thing she made for the Stadium Series.

Courtney LaGamba has been a Lightning fan since she was a little kid.

WATCH: Lightning fan takes hockey fashion to the next level

Lightning fan takes hockey fashion to the next level

“We’ve been through it all,” said LaGamba.

She continued, “I was always the girl in school that had the blue T-shirt, like the free blue Lightning T-shirt. So I was always the girl with the blue shirt."

“Now you’ve kind of graduated from girl with the blue shirt to girl with the amazing Lightning wardrobe,” said Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain.

“I love getting unique pieces,” said LaGamba.

She outsources these pieces, whether they are through Etsy, designers or locals, but it’s what she created herself that has people talking.



“You went viral yourself for a pair of boots that you made, so we need to see those boots,” said St. Germain.

“I made them for the Stadium Series. These are inspired by Sabrina Carpenter. On her tour, she would change her boots and they would be based on the city… while she was in Toronto, she did the Maple Leaf. And I was like that’s so cool, I want one with the Lighting on it,” said LaGamba.

She continued, "It took me two weeks, a lot of glue, and some carpal tunnel. It was really fun because during the Stadium Series people would come up to me and say, 'You’re the girl from the video!' I get compliments on them all the time.”

“As you should. These are incredible. As someone who used to rhinestone dance costumes, this work is truly spectacular,” said St. Germain.



Now, LaGamba is working on a new pair for this season, and she had plenty of games to wear them.

“I try to go to mostly every one. It’s my parents and I. Shout out to them because they are the ones who got me into hockey. It’s just a fun family thing we do together,” said LaGamba.

For this Lightning fan, even though she has so many creative pieces, she hopes to wear the same thing over and over again.



“If I’m wearing a jersey – let’s say I wore this and we win, I have to wear that jersey until we lose,” said LaGamba.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.



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. Our health and our happiness impact our lives so much. And Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain is focused on both. From highlighting the latest medical breakthroughs to celebrating the biggest Tampa Bay Lightning Fans; Lauren wants to hear for you. Use the form below to send her a note.