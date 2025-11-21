Sean Tucker shines as Bucs look to rebound

TAMPA — Bucs running back Bucky Irving has missed six games due to injury. Last week in Buffalo, backup running back Sean Tucker had one of the best games of his career. He tallied 140 total yards and three touchdowns.

"I always felt like I was an asset," he said after Wednesday's practice. "Just being able to get that opportunity and showcasing to the team and my coaches what I can do and be able to help the team win."

Quarterback Baker Mayfield knows Tucker's role will be crucial as Tampa Bay looks to get back on the winning track.

"He has that extra gear, any of those plays that can extend into being explosive runs or passes, it's big for us," he explained. "Obviously, continue to lean on him, continuing to trust him and grow whatever package we have for him and go from there. He has that big play potential that you're trying to take advantage of."

"Whenever I get that chance, I’m always preparing and ready to play at any given time," Tucker added. "Whenever that time is for me. Just make sure I take advantage of it."

Bucs left tackle Tristan Wirfs got a front row seat to Tucker's big performance. He was blocking while Tucker flew by on a second-quarter, 43-yard touchdown run.

"I think that’s the fastest speed I’ve hit in a long time, and that was the slowest Tuck ran all day, I think," Wirfs said with a smile. "When he got past that last defender he just turned on the jets. I kept watching that clip and I was like “Dude, he’s flying.”

Wirfs joked that he's always open to having an expanded role in the offense- even if that means running or catching the ball.

"We’ll see. It’s going to be in the plan," he joked. "I’ll do anything. Give me the ball. Throw it to me. I can catch it. I can catch anything."

Head coach Todd Bowles said not to expect any plays drawn up for Wirfs any time soon.

"No – we’ve tinkered with the idea of [defensive lineman Vita Vea], but we haven’t tinkered with the idea of Tristan," Bowles said bluntly before smiling. "He’s selfish – he wants the ball."

The Bucs (6-4) head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams (8-2) on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.