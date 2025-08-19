Skechers World Champions Cup 2025 coming to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The PGA World Champions Cup will move north from Bradenton to Clearwater in 2025.

According to PGAtour.com, the Skechers World Champions Cup, the PGA TOUR Champions global teams major golf competition, will be played in Clearwater at the Feather Sound Country Club.

The tournament is from Dec. 4-7 and will host three teams from the US, Europe, and an international team.

The PGA said the event debuted in 2023 in Bradenton and was postponed due to weather in 2024.

The team championship last played in 2023 in Bradenton was won by Team USA.

The event is scheduled to be televised on ESPN and ABC.