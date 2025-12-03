Sources say Ohio State offensive coordinator to be next USF head coach: ESPN

TAMPA, Fla. — ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Wednesday morning Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is expected to become the next head football coach at the University of South Florida, according to sources.

On the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Thamel said, "He’s OSU’s play caller and built a reputation as the country’s top developer of wide receivers."

The news comes after Auburn hired University of South Florida's Head Coach Alex Golesh as its next football coach on Sunday.

Golesh went 23-15 in three seasons with the Bulls, a tenure that coincided with USF ranking second in the country in total offense and fourth in scoring.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.