St. Pete to host debut street race for NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Trucks will race through the streets of St. Petersburg for a first-of-its-kind NASCAR event in 2026.

NASCAR announced the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will be Feb. 28 at the Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg. NASCAR said it will be the first time the truck series will race on a street course.

This marks a doubleheader for motorsports enthusiasts, as the 22nd annual Firestone Grand Prix will be held March 1. Traditionally, the city has hosted the season-opening race for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES for 16 years.

According to the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, tickets for the event will go on sale in the fall. For more information, go here.