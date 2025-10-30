Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Dallas Stars Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are looking for their fourth straight win when they close out the month of October against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

The Bolts are coming off a 5-2 win at Nashville on Tuesday, where defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his first NHL goal, and it also proved to be the game-winner.

For Thursday's contest, fans should plan to arrive early for Nikita Kucherov's 1,000 points pregame ceremony.

Dallas Stars (6-3-1)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2)

Date: Oct. 30, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa

