Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Dallas Stars Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are looking for their fourth straight win when they close out the month of October against the Dallas Stars on Thursday.
The Bolts are coming off a 5-2 win at Nashville on Tuesday, where defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored his first NHL goal, and it also proved to be the game-winner.
For Thursday's contest, fans should plan to arrive early for Nikita Kucherov's 1,000 points pregame ceremony.
Dallas Stars (6-3-1)
vs.
Tampa Bay Lightning (4-4-2)
Date: Oct. 30, 2025
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena, Tampa
