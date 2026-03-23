Tampa hosts March Madness showdown between Florida and Iowa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa is buzzing with excitement as the Florida Gators face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a March Madness matchup at Benchmark International Arena.

It’s the first time the city has hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament since 2011, and locals are taking full advantage of having the games in town. Officials say Friday’s game was a sellout, and another full house is expected tonight.

Lanness Robinson, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission, said the event is a chance to showcase how much the city has grown over the past 15 years, from the Riverwalk to expanded hotels and businesses.

Fans are packing the arena in team colors, with blue and orange for Florida and black and yellow for Iowa, adding to the electric atmosphere as tip-off approaches.