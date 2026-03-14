Lightning take on Hurricanes at home, look for second straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (41-18-6, 88 pts)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-20-4, 86 pts)

When: Saturday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Tampa Bay got back on the winning track with Thursday’s 4-1 win over Detroit.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper became just the third coach in NHL history to win 700 games with one franchise, joining Al Arbour (859 w/ NY Islanders) and Lindy Ruff (704 w/ Buffalo).

Andrei Vasilevskiy became the second goaltender in NHL history with nine straight 30-win seasons — Martin Brodeur did it with the New Jersey Devils from 1996-2008.

Vasy improved to 30-11-3 on the season.

Carolina has won seven of their last ten games. They enter the weekend in first place overall in the Eastern Conference.