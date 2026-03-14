Lightning take on Hurricanes at home, look for second straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (41-18-6, 88 pts)
vs.
Tampa Bay Lightning (40-20-4, 86 pts)
When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Where: Benchmark International Arena
Tampa Bay got back on the winning track with Thursday’s 4-1 win over Detroit.
Lightning head coach Jon Cooper became just the third coach in NHL history to win 700 games with one franchise, joining Al Arbour (859 w/ NY Islanders) and Lindy Ruff (704 w/ Buffalo).
Andrei Vasilevskiy became the second goaltender in NHL history with nine straight 30-win seasons — Martin Brodeur did it with the New Jersey Devils from 1996-2008.
Vasy improved to 30-11-3 on the season.
Carolina has won seven of their last ten games. They enter the weekend in first place overall in the Eastern Conference.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US
The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.