Bucs QB Mayfield 'sore' as Bridgewater takes first team reps

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield’s status for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is very much in doubt.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback has a sprained AC joint in his left, non-throwing shoulder, but could play based on how much pain he can manage.

“If it’s going to hinder how I play then I probably won’t go,” Mayfield said.

“A lot of guys play hurt, and if it’s something he can manage, and something he feels comfortable playing with,” coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s not going to put himself in danger and neither are we.”

The Bucs began the week preparing back-up quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to start against the Cardinals.

“You have to get Teddy ready to play. Obviously, Baker is sore, so Teddy is going to take most of the reps this week,” Bowles said. We’ll see how (Baker) feels at the end of the week. He studies a lot, so if he feels good, he can go. If not, Teddy is going to take it.”

Mayfield initially hurt his shoulder on a run play in Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Tampa Bay will likely lean more on the run game this week with the expected return of running back Bucky Irving, who has been out since Sept. 28 with shoulder and knee injuries.

“It’s tough, man. You’re first time being hurt. When I step on this field, I don’t take this game for granted,” Irving said. “I love what I do everyday, I love my teammates. When I go out there, I play and show them that each and every time I get the ball I try to make plays and make things happen.”

Mayfield, on the other hand, has suffered a shoulder injury before, in Cleveland in 2021. He said that experience will have a slight factor on how he manages this injury.

“Understanding if I sit one game out and that provides me to be healthier down the stretch then that’s how I am going to look at it,” he said. “I have to be smart with that.”

If Mayfield can’t play Sunday, it would be the first start he has missed since joining the Buccaneers in 2023.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

