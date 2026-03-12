The Great Gulf Heat-Up: Why Florida's waters are warming faster than usual

TAMPA, Fla. — The Gulf of Mexico is heating up—and it is happening fast. But Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee says not to panic. Here's why:

If you’ve been paying attention to the water temperatures near the West Florida coast over the last 30 days, you’ve witnessed an incredible swing. Just a month ago, the water was more than 10ºF below normal. Today? We are sitting at almost 10ºF above normal, with the water warming at a staggering rate of 5ºF or more per week over the last two weeks alone.

If that rapid rise has you raising an eyebrow, you aren't alone. But before you start worrying about what this means for the summer, let's break down the science behind this massive temperature swing.

4 Reasons the Gulf is Warming So Rapidly

There is a perfect storm of environmental factors causing this accelerated heating. Here is exactly why the water temperatures are skyrocketing:



Spring is Springing: As we move through March, the days are getting longer, and the sun's angle is getting higher. This natural seasonal shift is doing what it always does—warming the water. The recent spike simply accelerated a process that was already underway. Air Temperature Whiplash: We recently experienced a massive swing in air temperatures. We went from being a chilly 15–20ºF below average to baking in temperatures 10–15ºF above normal over the last several days. The water is simply reacting to the air above it. The Shallow Water Effect: The Gulf of Mexico is relatively shallow far west of the Florida coast. Shallow bodies of water have less mass to heat, meaning they warm up much more quickly and react to air temperature changes much more rapidly than deeper ocean waters. Sir Isaac Newton's Laws at Work: The speed at which something warms is dictated by how much colder it is than its heat source. Because the water was historically cold and the recent air temperatures have been unusually hot, the massive difference between the two caused the water temperature to spike rapidly. (Yes, the same guy who discovered gravity also gave us the laws of cooling and heating!)

Will the Gulf Reach 100ºF? (Spoiler: No.)

That fourth point about Newton's law is crucial to keep in mind. Just because the Gulf has been warming at a rate of 5ºF per week does not mean it will continue at that pace for the rest of the spring.

As the water temperature inches closer to the air temperature, the rate of warming will drastically slow down. The water will eventually settle into its normal summer range: the upper 80s to around 90ºF. We will not see 100ºF water temperatures this summer.

What Does This Mean for Hurricane Season?

It is easy to look at rapidly warming waters and assume the worst. But take a deep breath: warm water does not automatically equal 100 Category 5 hurricanes.

While warm water is an important ingredient for tropical development, it is just one of many factors required to build a storm. For perspective, the Gulf was incredibly hot all of last summer, and we experienced zero storms.

When hurricane season rolls around, meteorologists will do exactly what they always do: watch each storm that forms and track it based on the broader weather patterns it develops in. Those atmospheric patterns—not just the water temperature—are what ultimately decide where a storm goes and how strong it gets.

The Bottom Line: The Gulf's rapid warm-up is a fascinating display of atmospheric science, but it isn't a reason to panic. Enjoy the beautiful spring weather and the fact that the beach water is getting comfortable a little earlier than usual!