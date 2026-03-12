Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

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Things to do this Friday (3/13)

When: 6 p.m.

Where: 10828 Perez Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Info: Go paint a tropical sunset while sipping drinks during this guided canvas night at Wulfaven Brewing.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 2612 N. Tampa St., Tampa,

Cost: FREE

Info: Go celebrate Shuffle’s anniversary weekend kickoff with live music, drinks and games at the popular Tampa shuffleboard club.

Things to do this Saturday (3/14)

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go watch the Hillsborough River turn bright green while enjoying Irish festivities, music and food downtown.

When: 10:45 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

Cost: $15

Info: Go paddleboard the Hillsborough River as it turns bright green for the River O’Green celebration.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 401 E. Washington St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, drinks and a massive downtown block party.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $98

Info: Go watch the Lightning hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa

Cost: $15 suggested donation

Info: Go walk two miles through downtown Tampa to support mental health services and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 7404 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa

Cost: $30

Info: Go help clean up Tampa Bay’s shoreline alongside volunteers while supporting ocean conservation efforts.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 101 Drew St., Clearwater

Cost: FREE

Info: Go shop local vendors, food trucks and handmade goods during this waterfront market at Coachman Park.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go browse local vendors, food and handmade items at this popular community market in Carrollwood.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

Cost: Included with MOSI admission

Info: Go celebrate Pi Day with hands-on math, science activities and family-friendly experiments at MOSI.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Cost: Tickets start at $93

Info: Go see country star Zach Bryan perform live at Raymond James Stadium during his “With Heaven On Tour.”

Things to do this Sunday (3/15)

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cost: $95

Info: Go learn how to bake homemade sourdough scones during this hands-on baking workshop at Armature Works.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 971 Water St., Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: Go shop fresh produce, handmade goods and local vendors at the monthly Water Street outdoor market.

Multi-day events

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: 350 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Cost: FREE ENTRY

Info: Go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, Irish drinks and festive crowds at Williams Park in St. Pete.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa

Cost: $29

Info: Go see comedian Steph Tolev bring her high-energy stand-up to the Funny Bone in Ybor City.