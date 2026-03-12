Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | March 13-15

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (March 13-15), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
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Things to do this Friday (3/13)
Tampa Canvas and Wine Night – Caribbean Sunset
When: 6 p.m.
Where: 10828 Perez Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $35
Info: Go paint a tropical sunset while sipping drinks during this guided canvas night at Wulfaven Brewing.
Shuffle’s Anniversary Weekend Kick-Off
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 2612 N. Tampa St., Tampa,
Cost: FREE
Info: Go celebrate Shuffle’s anniversary weekend kickoff with live music, drinks and games at the popular Tampa shuffleboard club.
Things to do this Saturday (3/14)
Tampa’s Downtown River O’Green
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go watch the Hillsborough River turn bright green while enjoying Irish festivities, music and food downtown.
Paddle the River Green
When: 10:45 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
Cost: $15
Info: Go paddleboard the Hillsborough River as it turns bright green for the River O’Green celebration.
Shamrock LIVE Block Party
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 401 E. Washington St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, drinks and a massive downtown block party.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $98
Info: Go watch the Lightning hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena.
The 2-Mile Mission: Benefiting the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa
Cost: $15 suggested donation
Info: Go walk two miles through downtown Tampa to support mental health services and the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.
Frank Family Vineyards x 4ocean Tampa Bay Cleanup
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 7404 Picnic Island Blvd., Tampa
Cost: $30
Info: Go help clean up Tampa Bay’s shoreline alongside volunteers while supporting ocean conservation efforts.
Market Marie at Coachman Park
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 101 Drew St., Clearwater
Cost: FREE
Info: Go shop local vendors, food trucks and handmade goods during this waterfront market at Coachman Park.
Carrollwood Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go browse local vendors, food and handmade items at this popular community market in Carrollwood.
Pi Day
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
Cost: Included with MOSI admission
Info: Go celebrate Pi Day with hands-on math, science activities and family-friendly experiments at MOSI.
Zach Bryan – With Heaven On Tour 2026
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Cost: Tickets start at $93
Info: Go see country star Zach Bryan perform live at Raymond James Stadium during his “With Heaven On Tour.”
Things to do this Sunday (3/15)
Sourdough Scones Workshop
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Cost: $95
Info: Go learn how to bake homemade sourdough scones during this hands-on baking workshop at Armature Works.
Water Street Sunday Market
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 971 Water St., Tampa
Cost: FREE
Info: Go shop fresh produce, handmade goods and local vendors at the monthly Water Street outdoor market.
Multi-day events
Paddy Fest St. Pete 2026
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: 350 2nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg
Cost: FREE ENTRY
Info: Go celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with live music, Irish drinks and festive crowds at Williams Park in St. Pete.
Steph Tolev
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: 1600 E 8th Ave C-112, Tampa
Cost: $29
Info: Go see comedian Steph Tolev bring her high-energy stand-up to the Funny Bone in Ybor City.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.