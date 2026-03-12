1 child dead, another in critical condition after Winter Haven hit-and-run: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said one child is dead and another is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Winter Haven on Wednesday evening.
Deputies said the two kids were hit at about 8:25 p.m. on March 11 near the Faith Baptist Church on Crystal Beach Road.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US
The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.
Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US