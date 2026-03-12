1 child dead, another in critical condition after Winter Haven hit-and-run: PCSO

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said one child is dead and another is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Winter Haven on Wednesday evening.

Deputies said the two kids were hit at about 8:25 p.m. on March 11 near the Faith Baptist Church on Crystal Beach Road.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available