Driver busted with over 300 grams of fentanyl, meth hit pedestrian: Largo PD

LARGO, Fla. — Largo police report they have arrested a driver on a driving under influence with injuries charge and drug-related charges.

Nicholas Morad was transporting over 300 grams of drugs, while driving impaired, according to Largo police. Morad struck a pedestrian, who is in stable condition, per the police report.

Morad charges include trafficking in fentanyl (153 grams), trafficking in methamphetamine (152 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to sell (18.3 grams), possession of MDMA w/ intent to sell (7 grams), and trafficking in Alprazolam.

Police said they also seized $750 in cash and a Dodge Ram 1500.