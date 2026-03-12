Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Driver busted with over 300 grams of fentanyl, meth hit pedestrian: Largo PD

Largo police drug bust DUI pedestrian crash
Largo Police Department
Largo police drug bust DUI pedestrian crash
Posted

LARGO, Fla. — Largo police report they have arrested a driver on a driving under influence with injuries charge and drug-related charges.

Nicholas Morad was transporting over 300 grams of drugs, while driving impaired, according to Largo police. Morad struck a pedestrian, who is in stable condition, per the police report.

Morad charges include trafficking in fentanyl (153 grams), trafficking in methamphetamine (152 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to sell (18.3 grams), possession of MDMA w/ intent to sell (7 grams), and trafficking in Alprazolam.

Police said they also seized $750 in cash and a Dodge Ram 1500.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.