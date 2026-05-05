Connect with Denis Phillips

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Pasco County disaster preps expo featured discussion with Denis PhillipsChief Meteorologist Denis Phillips was in Pasco County on Saturday to discuss severe weather at Pasco's Disaster Expo.
Pinellas Pepper Fest brings the heat to Denis Phillips LiveThe 19th annual Pinellas Pepper Fest takes place on Saturday, May 2, and Sunday, May 3, at England Brother Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
ZooTampa talks about Manatee Conservation Celebration on Denis Phillips LiveThe first-ever Manatee Conservation Celebration is taking place at ZooTampa on Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Denis Phillips emcees AdventHealth fundraiserTampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips emceed the annual AdventHealth fundraiser called "an evening of mission and music."