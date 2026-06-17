Kneady Kitty Rescue joins Denis Phillips Live

- Kneady Kitty Rescue started in 2017, after the President, Sandra Oliva, found her passion for neonatal, special needs, and orphan kittens.
- Since then, over 3500 kittens have entered their doors and have been adopted.
Denis Phillips Live airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot- Tampa Bay 66, Tampa Bay 28 +, and on Denis’ Facebook page.
- Sandra brought Stormy and Bolt with her on DPL. They are kittens taken in by the rescue after they were found by Denis and his neighbors a few months back.
- They talked about hurricane preps for animals, bottle feeding, and what to do if you find a kitten.
- The rescue also is always looking for people to foster cats. You can learn more about that here.
Lutz residents fight private school rezoning at county hearing
More than 30 residents showed up to Hillsborough County's Land Use Hearing to reject a rezoning proposal that would bring a 1,000-student private school to Lutz.
Lutz residents oppose rezoning for private school citing traffic and safety concerns