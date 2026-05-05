Connect with Greg Dee

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Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Kingswood Elementary School in BrandonTampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Kingswood Elementary School in Brandon on April 29. Greg spoke with a third-grade class about what it's like to be a meteorologist and careers in STEM.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Riverhills Elementary Magnet SchoolTampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Riverhills Elementary Magnet School in Temple Terrace on April 28.
Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Egypt Lake Elementary School in TampaMeteorologist Greg Dee visited Egypt Lake Elementary School in Tampa on April 23. During his visit, Greg and the students talked about severe weather and careers in STEM.
Meteorologist Greg Dee shows off his trophy from Schwarzkopf Elementary SchoolTampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited Schwarzkopf Elementary School in Lutz for the sixth year in a row on April 22.