Meteorologist Greg Dee helps Water Street Tampa businesses prep for hurricane season

- Meteorologist Greg Dee went to the Water Street neighborhood in downtown Tampa on Tuesday morning to help the community prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.
During a town hall meeting at the ReliaQuest Tower, business owners learned how to prepare for an approaching storm.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee helps Water Street Tampa businesses prep for hurricane seasonMeteorologist Greg Dee helps Water Street Tampa businesses prep for hurricane season
- Greg Dee then shared the 2026 forecasts, explained how El Niño could impact the upcoming season, and broke down what the National Hurricane Center is doing to improve its forecasts.
- Greg said that as communities across the Tampa Bay area prepare for hurricane season, he was happy to be there to help.
6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of Cuba around 2 p.m. on June 8. Viewers and residents around the Tampa Bay area have reported feeling the earthquake.
6.1 earthquake off the coast of Cuba, Tampa Bay residents report feeling quake